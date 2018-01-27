Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Totals 17 tackles
Lamur recorded 17 tackles (nine solo) in 16 games for the Vikings in 2017.
Lamue totaled 30 tackles (14 solo) in two seasons with Minnesota, primarily serving as a special teams contributor. The 28-year-old will enter the 2018 season as an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Will play Week 15•
-
Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Sports questionable tag•
-
Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Wearing walking boot•
-
Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Out with foot injury•
-
Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Off injury report•
-
Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Exits Sunday's preseason game with concussion-like symptoms•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...