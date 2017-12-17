Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Will play Week 15
Lamur (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Lamur was a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but will play through the injury and will continue the streak of not missing a game since 2014. The 28-year-old should maintain his usual role as a special teams contributor.
-
