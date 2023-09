Bradbury (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

Bradbury departed Week 1 action due to a back injury and wasn't able to suit up Week 2 in Philadelphia. After opening this week with no activity at Wednesday's practice, the Vikings' regular starting center was able to finish it with back-to-back limited sessions. Still, Bradbury's status is up in the air ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.