Bradbury (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Minnesota's starting center will likely return this Sunday after missing the team's last three games with a back issue. Bradbury has started all 58 games he's appeared in for the Vikings since he was drafted in 2018.
