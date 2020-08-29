Hill started at cornerback opposite Mike Hughes when the Vikings were in their base defense in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

If Friday's scrimmage is any indication, Hill looks set to begin the season as a starter at cornerback with with 2020 third-round draft pick Cameron Dantzler working in the nickel defense (on the outside with Hughes moving to slot corner). Hill may not keep the starting job long with both Dantzler and 2020 first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney contending for playing time, but it looks like Hill will get significant snaps early in the season. Gladney is also working his way back from March surgery that repaired a torn meniscus.