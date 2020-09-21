Hill had seven total tacks and a sack in Sunday's loss at Indianapolis.
Hill struggled in pass coverage for a second consecutive week as he allowed all four passes targeted against him to be completed for 57 yards and a 118.8 NFL passer rating against. He'll need to improve to keep his starting role at cornerback.
