Smith caught five of six targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.

Smith finished second on the team in receiving yards and tied for second in receptions. The majority of his production came on one play -- a 28-yard reception in the first quarter -- but his six targets and five receptions were new personal bests. Smith's increased usage coincided with an injury to Adam Thielen (hamstring) early in the contest, meaning he could be similarly involved Thursday against the Redskins if his aforementioned teammate is forced to sit out.