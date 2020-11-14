site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Irv Smith: Out for Monday
Smith (groin) was ruled out ahead of Monday's contest against the Bears.
Smith failed to practice all week so this designation is hardly surprising. Expect Kyle Rudolph and Tyler Conklin to see a bump in targets with the second-year tight end unable to play.
