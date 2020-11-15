site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jordan Brailford: Unavailable for MNF
Brailford (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Brailford signed with the Vikings on Oct. 13 and has yet to make his NFL debut. His next chance to do so is Week 11 against the Cowboys.
