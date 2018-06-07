Vikings' Kendall Wright: Works with second-team offense
Laquon Treadwell took snaps as the third receiver with the first-team offense in Tuesday's OTAs, with Wright working with the second-team offense, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's likely too early to reach much into the competition for the No. 3 receiver role, but this may indicate it's not a forgone concussion that Wright will emerge as the winner. Wright hasn't quite lived up to his status as the 20th overall selection from the 2012 draft, but he's at least proven to be an effective slot man in three-wide formations. Meanwhile, Treadwell has had little production with just 20 receptions for 200 yards in 16 games last season. Wright has some upside if he wins a sizeable role as his slot receiver skills could be a nice match for Kirk Cousin's exceptional intermediate passing game.
