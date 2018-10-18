The Cardinals released Wright on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Wright's stay in the desert lasted just under two weeks, with the veteran wideout serving as a healthy inactive during the Cardinals' lone game of that span. With safety Tre Boston (shoulder) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos, the Cardinals were eager to bolster their depth in the secondary, so cornerback Deatrick Nichols was signed off the practice squad to take Wright's spot on the 53-man roster.

