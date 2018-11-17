Kendall Wright: Let go by Arizona
Wright was released by the Cardinals on Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wright has now completed two briefs stints with the Cardinals this season and was a healthy inactive for both games while on the roster. The veteran wide receiver hasn't had much luck finding a new team in 2018 after spending last season with Chicago.
