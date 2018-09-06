Kendall Wright: Works out for New England
Wright was one of several skill-position players that worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
In addition to Wright, Weiss relays that fellow wideout Brandon Reilly, running backs Kenjon Barner and Matthew Dayes and fullback Aaron Ripkowski were among the players recently released from training camps that were in attendance for tryouts with New England. The extent of the Patriots' interest in Wright isn't fully known, but he could make for a decent stopgap solution in the slot while the team waits for Julian Edelman's four-game suspension to lapse. As of Thursday, the Patriots list only five wideouts on the active roster in Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarelle Patterson, Chad Hansen and Matthew Slater, with Slater's usage expected to come almost exclusively on special teams.
