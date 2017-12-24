McDermott will have a MRI on his shoulder to determine the severity of his injury suffered in Saturday's win over the Packers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

McDermott passed off his long-snapping duties to TE David Morgan for the remainder of the game, and kicker Kai Forbath didn't miss a field goal. If McDermott's injury is season-ending, they may turn to an outside hire instead of sticking with Morgan.