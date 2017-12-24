Vikings' Kevin McDermott: Will have MRI on shoulder
McDermott will have a MRI on his shoulder to determine the severity of his injury suffered in Saturday's win over the Packers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
McDermott passed off his long-snapping duties to TE David Morgan for the remainder of the game, and kicker Kai Forbath didn't miss a field goal. If McDermott's injury is season-ending, they may turn to an outside hire instead of sticking with Morgan.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.