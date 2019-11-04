McDermott (elbow) has been cleared to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McDermott was released by the Vikings with an injury settlement in August. He has since undergone elbow surgery and completed his recovery, and team doctors have given him the green light. McDermott is free to sign with any team that needs a long snapper down the stretch.

