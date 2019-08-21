Kevin McDermott: Surgery on tap
McDermott announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he will undergo elbow surgery.
McDermott spent four seasons as Minnesota's long snapper before parting ways with the team earlier this month. The veteran will turn his attention to getting fully healthy before looking to catch on elsewhere in the league.
