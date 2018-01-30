Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Records 20 receptions in 2017
Treadwell recorded 20 receptions for 200 yards through 16 games in 2017.
The 2016 first-round pick has yet to become a household name in the Vikings offense, remaining below the likes of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph on the totem pole. Still, the 22-year-old continues to grow in Minnesota's offense and could carve out a bigger role with the team in 2018, although it is important to mention all three previously named targets are under contract through next season along with Jarius Wright.
