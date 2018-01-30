Play

Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Records 20 receptions in 2017

Treadwell recorded 20 receptions for 200 yards through 16 games in 2017.

The 2016 first-round pick has yet to become a household name in the Vikings offense, remaining below the likes of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph on the totem pole. Still, the 22-year-old continues to grow in Minnesota's offense and could carve out a bigger role with the team in 2018, although it is important to mention all three previously named targets are under contract through next season along with Jarius Wright.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories