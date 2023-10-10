The Ravens reverted Treadwell to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Treadwell was elevated each of the past two weeks, though all of his work in Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Steelers came on special teams. He did see 15 offensive snaps Week 4 against Cleveland but didn't log any stats. Baltimore's wide receiver corps is mostly healthy with both Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman returning against Pittsburgh, so there may not be room for Treadwell to see work on offense for the time being even if he is elevated again for Week 6.