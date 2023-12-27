Treadwell reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday.
Treadwell was elevated to the active roster before Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers, but failed to record any stats while playing 17 snaps on special teams. The wide receiver will now have to wait for his next shot to join the Ravens for a contest.
