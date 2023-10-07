Treadwell was elevated to the Ravens' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Treadwell's elevation suggests that the Ravens will likely be without wideout Odell Beckham this coming Sunday. The former first-round pick was active for Baltimore's Week 4 win over Cleveland, playing primarily on special teams.
