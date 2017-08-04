Vikings' Trae Waynes: Expected to move to starting role
Waynes is the leading candidate to start opposite Xavier Rhodes at cornerback with Terrance Newman moving to a backup or third-cornerback role, ESPN reports.
Waynes had three interceptions and defended 11 passes with 50 tackles last season. If he struggles, Newman could quickly move back to a starting role, however.
