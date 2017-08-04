Waynes is the leading candidate to start opposite Xavier Rhodes at cornerback with Terrance Newman moving to a backup or third-cornerback role, ESPN reports.

Waynes had three interceptions and defended 11 passes with 50 tackles last season. If he struggles, Newman could quickly move back to a starting role, however.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories