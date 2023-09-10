Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, knocking him out of Sunday's season-opening NFC West clash against the Seahawks and an additional three games, at minimum. In Kupp's absence, Van Jefferson is expected to serve as Los Angeles' No. 1 receiver, while beat writer reports indicate second-year speedster Tutu Atwell and rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts for at least Sunday's Week 1 battle versus Seattle.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's NFC North matchup against the Bears after missing practice all week. Watson's absence, which comes in the wake of his perfect attendance during training camp, will lead to Romeo Doubs taking on the No. 1 receiver role in Jordan Love's first season-opening starting assignment, provided the second-year wideout can overcome his own hamstring ailment. Rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure are next in the wide receiver depth chart behind Doubs, making for a group very thin on experience.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, the wideout is expected to sit out the contest. If Jeudy is ultimately sidelined versus Las Vegas, Cortland Sutton will be in line to serve as Russell Wilson's top target, while rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims will likely slot into the No. 2 role. Denver also called up both Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad Saturday, lending further credence to the notion of a Jeudy absence.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Brown, who's slated to serve as Arizona's No. 1 receiver this season following DeAndre Hopkins' departure, isn't able to suit up, Rondale Moore, rookie third-round pick Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch would be in line to operate as the top three receivers for Joshua Dobbs.

Romeo Doubs Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers' Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is expected to play but be on a snap count in Sunday's Week 1 divisional battle against the Bears. He managed to put in two limited practices to finish the week after missing Wednesday's session. If Doubs joins fellow second-year pro Christian Watson on the inactive list, rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure would be in line to serve as the top receiver trio versus Chicago.

Adam Thielen Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers' Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 NFC South matchup against the Falcons after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this past week. If Thielen were to join No. 2 receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) on the sideline Sunday, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault would be in line to serve as rookie first overall pick Bryce Young's top three receivers in his first NFL start.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's season-opening inter-conference showdown with the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker can't suit up, Kendrick Bourne and rookie sixth-round pick Demario Douglas would slot in behind No. 1 receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster versus Philadelphia.

The Panthers' DJ Chark (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite working back to a limited practice Friday following a pair of missed sessions Wednesday and Thursday. In Chark's absence, rookie Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall are both in line for a bump in workload.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's NFC East Week 1 showdown against the Cowboys despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his likely absence, rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt would likely serve as the No. 4 receiver for New York behind the top trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell.

Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR

The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for New Orleans' first four games, at minimum. In Smith's absence, Rasheed Shaheed, who was impressive at times as a receiver and kick returner last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent, is slated for No. 3 receiver duties, while Keith Kirkwood projects to slot into the No. 4 role.

DeAndre Carter Las Vegas Raiders WR