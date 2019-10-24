Play

Hills signed with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday.

Hills lost his spot on the practice squad on Saturday when the team added Paul Perkins, but he quickly makes his way back to the unit. Perkins was elevated to the 53-man roster with Kerryon Johnson (knee) moving to injured reserve, reopening the spot for Hills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories