The Patriots are expected to sign Grier to their 53-man roster Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Once the move becomes official, Grier -- who had been a member of the Bengals' practice squad -- will provide the Patriots with added quarterback depth behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Meanwhile, the Bengals would be left with Joe Burrow (calf) and Jake Browning as their only options at quarterback between the 53-man roster and practice squad.