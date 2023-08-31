Grier agreed to sign with the Bengals' practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Grier's eventual release from Dallas was made clear after the Cowboys acquired Trey Lance via trade, but the team allowed him to have a potential audition in their final preseason game. The quarterback shined by completing 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His addition to Cincy's practice squad is interesting, as Joe Burrow's (calf) status for Week 1 is uncertain at this time. Jake Browning is the only other quarterback on the the Bengals active roster.