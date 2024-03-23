The Eagles signed Grier to a one-year deal Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 100th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Panthers, Grier is joining his sixth team since entering the NFL. He hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie season when he started two contests for Carolina, completing 28 of 52 passes (53.8 percent) for 228 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions. In all likelihood, Grier will be a camp quarterback for the Eagles behind Jalen Hurts and newcomer Kenny Pickett.