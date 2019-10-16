Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Tuesday
Mrazek will tend the road goal for Tuesday's contest against the Kings, Dennis Bernstein of NHL Network reports.
Despite average numbers -- 2.57 GAA and .882 save percentage -- in three games this season, Mrazek has yet to drop a game. He'll likely be busy in Tuesday's action, considering the Kings are second in the league in shots per game with 37.4. He's faced the Kings just three times in his career, going 2-1-0 along with a .957 save percentage and 1.34 GAA.
