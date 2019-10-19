Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Placed on IR

Eberle (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Originally the Islanders thought that Eberle could possibly return to the lineup Saturday in Columbus but apparently he isn't healing as quickly as the team had hoped for. Eberle has three points, all assists, in five games this season. He signed a five-year $27.5 million contract this past June and is expected to be one of the top offensive players for the Islanders this season.