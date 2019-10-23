Roslovic's goalless streak reached six games after Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles.

Roslovic recorded just one shot on goal versus the Kings, despite logging 2:34 of ice time with the man advantage. If the winger can't start producing soon, he will likely see his spot on the power play go to Andrew Copp or Adam Lowry. Given the club's forward depth, a prolonged slump could even result in Roslovic being dropped from the lineup in favor of Mason Appleton.