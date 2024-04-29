Roslovic scored an empty-net goal on the power play in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Roslovic was able to put the icing on the cake for the Rangers' first-round sweep over the Capitals. The 27-year-old has two goals (both on the power play) and two assists over four playoff contests, and he's added seven shots on net and five hits. Roslovic is seeing top-six minutes at even strength, but he shouldn't be expected to sustain his scoring success as the matchups get tougher later in the postseason. He had just nine goals and 31 points over 59 regular-season outings between the Blue Jackets and the Rangers.