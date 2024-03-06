Roslovic scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

The 27-year-old pending free agent is doing everything he can to enhance his trade value. Roslovic has four multi-point performances in the last eight games, and in 12 contests since the All-Star break he's amassed three goals and 12 points while seeing top-line minutes alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner.