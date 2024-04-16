Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Roslovic snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. The 27-year-old winger has been decent for the Rangers with eight points over 19 contests since he was traded from the Blue Jackets. On the year, he has 31 points, 117 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 59 appearances. Roslovic ended the regular season on the Rangers' top line, but he could be quickly shuffled down the lineup if the team has any stumbles in the playoffs.