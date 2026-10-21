Roslovic had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both Roslovic and linemate Easton Cowan had three-point nights -- are they this good or is it a function of their pivot? That's a guy named Auston Matthews. Roslovic's best season came in 2021-22 when he put up 45 points, including 22 goals on 131 shots, in 81 games. But he did score at a 58-point pace in the COVID-shortened season when you project it across a full season. Roslovic is worth a waiver squeeze while he's enjoying AM34's company.