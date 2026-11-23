Roslovic (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Monday after head coach Jim Hiller told reporters, "You'll just see tonight. I don't want to get too deep into that right now," Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Roslovic has an assist in three straight games while also being stuck in a five-game goal drought. In 24 outings this year, the 29-year-old winger has been producing offensively, with nine goals and 14 helpers. If Roslovic does get into the lineup, it could be in a middle-six role, where he should offer decent offensive upside.