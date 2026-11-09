Roslovic is a late scratch for Sunday's game against the Devils due to an undisclosed injury, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Roslovic apparently sustained an injury during Tuesday's game against Utah and was unable to practice Wednesday. Although he logged 20:04 of ice time during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Montreal, he'll be held out for the second half of the back-to-back set. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday against the Avalanche, but Vinni Lettieri will draw into the lineup Sunday.