Roslovic scored twice in a 3-2 loss to Utah on Tuesday.

Rosco has been a fantasy revelation this season. His point streak now stands at seven games and 12 points, including five goals. We're not exactly sure how Roslovic is doing this, given his meager shot total (13), but four shots Tuesday is a a great sign -- he had four total in his previous four contests. The winger has almost lifelong chemistry with pivot Auston Matthews given their time together in the USNDP, and the two are showing they are one of the NHL's better duos right now. Overall, Roslovic has eight goals, 10 assists, 43 shots, 10 PIM, 10 hits and seven blocks in 17 games.