Roslovic was credited with a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win or loss against Edmonton.

The points extended his scoring streak to three games and six points (two goals, four assists). Roslovic was the last Maple Leafs player to touch the puck before the Oilers put the puck behind their own goalie. The winger has always been able to play up the lineup, as illustrated by his gig beside Auston Matthews in Toronto. Roslovic has excellent speed, a sharp shot and good playmaking vision, but he's always been dependent on the quality of the talent on his line. He simply can't carry a line on his own. Roslovic has been a strong fantasy contributor early this season. He has five goals, seven assists and 36 shots in 13 games so far.