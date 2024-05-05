Roslovic logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Roslovic set up the first of Mika Zibanejad's two goals in the first period. While he hardly stands out on offense, Roslovic has been steady for the Rangers in the playoffs -- he's on a six-game point streak (three goals, three assists) that dates back to the regular-season finale. The 27-year-old is still in a top-line role at even strength, though he's prone to having shifts skipped depending on the flow of the game.