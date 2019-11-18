Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up helper

Marchessault recorded an assist, a team-high six shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.

Marchessault set up Cody Eakin's third-period goal to give Vegas a 4-0 lead. With the helper, the 28-year-old forward is on a five-game point streak. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in the last 10 games, with three goals and six helpers in that span. Marchessault has 15 points, 72 shots, and 38 hits in 22 contests this season.