Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up helper
Marchessault recorded an assist, a team-high six shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
Marchessault set up Cody Eakin's third-period goal to give Vegas a 4-0 lead. With the helper, the 28-year-old forward is on a five-game point streak. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in the last 10 games, with three goals and six helpers in that span. Marchessault has 15 points, 72 shots, and 38 hits in 22 contests this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Slings power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores fourth goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up helper•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Finds twine on man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Wrangles helper•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Offers power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.