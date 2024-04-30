Marchessault notched an assist, seven shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Marchessault helped out on a Jack Eichel tally in the second period. Through four playoff outings, Marchessault has two goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating. The reigning Conn Smythe winner continues to occupy a significant role in the Golden Knights' top six, and he's delivering with steady offense and energy.