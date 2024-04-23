Share Video

Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Marchessault's goal put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. The winger racked up 11 points over his last 56 regular-season outings, and he had a career-high 42 goals with 27 assists while playing in all 82 contests this season. Marchessault should continue to see heavy usage on the first line and on the power play.

