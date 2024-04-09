Marchessault recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
Marchessault has nine points over his last 10 games as he continues to offer steady offense in a top-line role. The winger is up to 41 goals, 67 points, 251 shots on net, 100 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 77 appearances this season.
