Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.
Marchessault had gone three games without a goal entering Friday, his longest goal drought since early March. The 33-year-old winger has enjoyed the second-best year of his career with 42 tallies, 68 points, 256 shots on net, 102 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 79 appearances. He's earned 16 of his points with the man advantage, and he continues to see significant minutes there and on the first line at even strength.
