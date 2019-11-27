Stars' Anton Khudobin: Takes tough loss
Khudobin allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
This was his first regulation loss since Oct. 18, but Khudobin didn't play poorly. He stopped 33 of 34 at even strength, and with this performance, his save percentage since that loss stayed virtually the same at .948 (dropping a few one-thousandths). The last goal Chicago scored was an empty-netter. Khudobin is 6-4-1 despite a .931 save percentage and a 2.04 GAA in 11 games this season.
