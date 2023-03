Khudobin was promoted from AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Petr Mrazek suffered yet another groin injury during Tuesday's loss to the Bruins, so Khudobin could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Khudobin has yet to make his Blackhawks debut since being acquired by Chicago at the trade deadline, but he could do so during the team's upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Nashville.