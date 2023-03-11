Khudobin was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Khudobin was dealt from the Stars at the trade deadline and was recalled with Alex Stalock (illness) out of the lineup. Petr Mrazek got the start Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida, and it is possible that Khudobin gets the Saturday start in Tampa Bay. Khudobin was 3-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .879 save percentage last season with Dallas. He has spent all season at the AHL level, going 13-4-4 with a 2.89 GAA and .899 save percentage for Texas. Khudobin will face the Lightning, who are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.48 goals per contest.