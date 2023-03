Khudobin was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin was recalled as Petr Mrazek was out with a groin injury, but with Mrazek back in action, Khudobin was not needed in Chicago. He gave up six goals on 28 shots in his lone start for the Blackhawks on Thursday - a 6-1 loss to Washington.