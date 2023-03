Khudobin will defend the road crease in Washington on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This will be Khudobin's first start for the Blackhawks after he was dealt from Dallas at the trade deadline three weeks ago. Khudobin was 3-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .879 save percentage as a member of the Stars before he was demoted to the minors earlier in the season.