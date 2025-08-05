Khudobin will hang up his skates, ending his professional career, per the Stars on Tuesday.

Khudobin last played in 2023-24 and split that campaign between levels in Russia, logging the bulk of his games in the VHL for Krasnoyarsk Sokol, posting a 6-5-0 record, .929 save percentage and 2.29 GAA. During his NHL career, the veteran netminder played for six NHL clubs, racking up a combined 260 regular-season games in which he logged a 114-92-33 record, including 47 victories with the Stars.