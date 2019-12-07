Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 29 saves in win
Price allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Friday.
The 32-year-old snapped a six-game losing streak Monday and has now strung together two consecutive wins. Price is hovering above .500 with his record, but he leads the league with 71 goals allowed. He is 12-9-3 with a 3.04 GAA and .902 save percentage in 24 games this season.
